Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $441.93 and last traded at $442.92. Approximately 12,621,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 44,615,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.32.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

