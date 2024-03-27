Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.70

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 288405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

