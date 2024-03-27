Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.45

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 263948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

