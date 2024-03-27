Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.66

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.66 and last traded at $113.46, with a volume of 3401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.51.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $584.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWK. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.