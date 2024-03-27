Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.83

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.79, with a volume of 14545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,821,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,760,000. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,825,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,161,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $5,325,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

