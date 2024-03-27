Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.33

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 21694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $740.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 74,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 156,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.