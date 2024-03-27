Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 27th (CR, DB, DLTR, GME, GXO, HCM, LUNMF, MAG, NUVB, OTLK)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 27th:

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.40.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $158.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $122.00 target price on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

