Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 148.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Performance
AVGO traded down $20.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,310.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,221. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,263.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,058.13. The company has a market capitalization of $607.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
