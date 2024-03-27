Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 265.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $5.12 on Wednesday, hitting $178.67. 5,726,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

