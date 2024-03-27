Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 180,974 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,228,000 after buying an additional 407,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. 3,205,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,876. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.