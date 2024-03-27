Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,187,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 307,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,660. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -226.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -914.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

