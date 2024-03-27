Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) & Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Critical Survey

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) and Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Invivyd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 13.23% 12.85% 9.02% Invivyd N/A -56.04% -51.24%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.89 billion 7.44 $249.70 million $2.42 58.33 Invivyd N/A N/A -$241.32 million ($1.55) -2.36

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Invivyd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd. Invivyd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Invivyd shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Neurocrine Biosciences and Invivyd, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 17 0 2.74 Invivyd 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $137.92, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. Invivyd has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 241.53%. Given Invivyd’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Invivyd on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine to treat dyskinetic cerebral palsy in pediatrics and adults; NBI-921352 to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathy syndrome in pediatrics and adults; NBI-827104 to treat epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep; NBI-1076986 to treat movement disorders; crinecerfront to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adults and children; EFMODY to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency in adults; valbenazine for the adjunctive treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845 for the treatment of inadequate response to treatment in major depressive disorder; luvadaxistat to treat cognitive impairment related to schizophrenia; NBI-1117568 for the treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1070770 to treat major depressive disorder; NBI-1117570 for the treatment of symptoms of psychosis and cognition in neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions; and NBI-1117569, NBI-1117567, and NBI-1065890 to treat CNS indications. The company also has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.