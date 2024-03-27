IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 1,961,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,061,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

IonQ Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.16.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after buying an additional 193,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 248,245 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IonQ by 747.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 729,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 643,877 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

