IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.95 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $54.95 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

