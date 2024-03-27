IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. 1,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07. IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

About IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF

The IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 100 large-cap US companies selected and weighted based on the most recently reported one year research and development (R&D) spending. LRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

