Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.