iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

