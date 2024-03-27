iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

