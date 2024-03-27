iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 604,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 546,375 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $47.44.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,288 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,964,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.