iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 604,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 546,375 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $47.44.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
