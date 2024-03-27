iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Increased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 0.17% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.