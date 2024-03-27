iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 100,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,880,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

