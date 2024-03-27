iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $522.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.96. The company has a market capitalization of $403.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $395.40 and a 12-month high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

