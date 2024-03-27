iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,593. The stock has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $395.40 and a 12-month high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

