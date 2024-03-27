iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. 3,966,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

