iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Boosted by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

