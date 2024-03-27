iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Increased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

