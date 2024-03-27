iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

