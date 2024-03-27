iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.77

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 872135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

