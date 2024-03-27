iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ESGU opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $86.86 and a 12-month high of $115.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

