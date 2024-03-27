iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.20

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.20 and last traded at $85.69, with a volume of 1418334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,834,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

