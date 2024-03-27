iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Cut by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after buying an additional 712,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. 1,168,566 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

