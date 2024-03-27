iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $93.27.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

