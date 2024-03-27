iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.43. 2,942,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,175. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $41.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.