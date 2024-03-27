iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.62

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $71.55, with a volume of 3682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.87.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $620.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3268 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
