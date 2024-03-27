iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

EFV stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

