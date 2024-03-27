iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 7.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 25 LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 47,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 3,042,389 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

