iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

