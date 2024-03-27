iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.04

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.04 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 1198310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

