iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.38

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.38 and last traded at $163.97, with a volume of 1108053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.58.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average of $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.