iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Well Done LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 3.2% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after acquiring an additional 792,129 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.94. 365,571 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

