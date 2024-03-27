iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 291,322 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 229,026 shares.The stock last traded at $144.14 and had previously closed at $143.81.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URTH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

