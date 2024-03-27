iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWM opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

