iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $296.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $226.39 and a 1 year high of $300.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

