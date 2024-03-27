iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 798.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.44. 1,803,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,744. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

