iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) is KM Capital Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

KM Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 7.1% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

IWL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.45. 17,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $93.74 and a one year high of $127.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

