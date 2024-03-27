iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 654,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

