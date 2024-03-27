iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.85

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.85 and last traded at $105.33, with a volume of 89772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.24.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $757.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

