iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 2.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 416,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,094. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

