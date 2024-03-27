Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in HP were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,723 shares of company stock worth $4,609,787 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

