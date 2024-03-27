Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 3.3%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.55. 35,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 717,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JANX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

